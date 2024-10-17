Hengehold Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,995,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 11,315,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,399 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,398,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,124 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 1,280,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,007,000 after acquiring an additional 892,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,867,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $32.55 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $52.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day moving average is $38.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.77.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 12.69%. Analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bath & Body Works

In other Bath & Body Works news, CEO Gina Boswell purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,987 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,134.68. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBWI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.35.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

