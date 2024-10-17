Hengehold Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,167 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 498.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.84.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $95.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.08 and its 200 day moving average is $84.62. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $107.66. The company has a market cap of $107.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,143. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,143. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

