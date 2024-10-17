Henderson Far East Income (HFEL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 24th

Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Henderson Far East Income Stock Down 0.9 %

LON:HFEL opened at GBX 232.49 ($3.04) on Thursday. Henderson Far East Income has a 52 week low of GBX 197 ($2.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 248 ($3.24). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 228.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 231.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £383.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,350.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65.

Henderson Far East Income Company Profile

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

