Henderson Far East Income (HFEL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 24th

Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Henderson Far East Income Stock Down 0.9 %
LON:HFEL opened at GBX 232.49 ($3.04) on Thursday. Henderson Far East Income has a 52 week low of GBX 197 ($2.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 248 ($3.24). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 228.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 231.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £383.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,350.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65.
Henderson Far East Income Company Profile
