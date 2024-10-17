H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Short Interest Update

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 944,100 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the September 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 300,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES traded up $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.88. 171,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,439. H&E Equipment Services has a 1-year low of $38.06 and a 1-year high of $66.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average is $49.16.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.12). H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is 23.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 42.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 5.3% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 3.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HEES shares. KeyCorp started coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

