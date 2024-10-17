Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $178.39 and last traded at $178.39, with a volume of 2950 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $177.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $140.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HLNE

Hamilton Lane Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The business had revenue of $196.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.12%.

Institutional Trading of Hamilton Lane

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLNE. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14,900.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 316.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 24.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 106.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.