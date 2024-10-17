Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $7,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. CWM LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,612,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,770,000 after acquiring an additional 505,632 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,779,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,481,000 after purchasing an additional 75,087 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 905,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,457,000 after buying an additional 57,608 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 447,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,718,000 after buying an additional 200,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 397,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,226,000 after buying an additional 50,837 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.02. 3,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,647. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $85.10 and a twelve month high of $95.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.03. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

