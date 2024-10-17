Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,645 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.95. The stock had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,851. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.23 and a 52 week high of $73.20. The company has a market cap of $755.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.59.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

