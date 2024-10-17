Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,356 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skyline Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 101,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,487,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,879.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 251,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,266,000 after purchasing an additional 242,690 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,853,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $288.76. 229,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,002,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $277.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.44. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $289.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

