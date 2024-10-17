Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Robert I. Kauffman Sells 1,732 Shares of Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $18,670.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,086,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,829,311.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Hagerty Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of Hagerty stock opened at $10.74 on Thursday. Hagerty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.23.
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Hagerty had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $313.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.64 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on HGTY shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Hagerty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hagerty from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.
