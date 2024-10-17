Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Robert I. Kauffman Sells 1,732 Shares of Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $18,670.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,086,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,829,311.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hagerty Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Hagerty stock opened at $10.74 on Thursday. Hagerty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.23.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Hagerty had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $313.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.64 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hagerty

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Hagerty in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Hagerty in the second quarter worth $139,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hagerty in the third quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 21.2% during the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HGTY shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Hagerty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hagerty from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

About Hagerty

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

