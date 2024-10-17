Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the September 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBAB. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 47,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 119,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 61,352 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 14,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 45.1% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 37,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 11,721 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE GBAB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.89. The company had a trading volume of 63,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,635. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average of $16.63. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $18.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.1257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

