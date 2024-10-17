GSTechnologies (LON:GST) Stock Price Up 29.2% – Should You Buy?

Shares of GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST – Get Free Report) rose 29.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.87 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.84 ($0.01). Approximately 26,032,859 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 13,578,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).

GSTechnologies Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of £14.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GSTechnologies news, insider Lord James Christopher Douglas Wellesley acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,587.36). 20.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About GSTechnologies

GSTechnologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure, storage, and technology services worldwide. It offers structured cabling, data centers infrastructure, wireless network solution, smart security, and project management services. In addition, the company engages in the blockchain business.

