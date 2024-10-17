Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Short Interest Down 8.3% in September

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,190,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the September 15th total of 10,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 100,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $1,890,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,728.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 100,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $1,890,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,728.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 200,095 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $3,259,547.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,580.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 500,095 shares of company stock valued at $8,876,548. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,333,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,628,000 after buying an additional 60,830 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 3,625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,613,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,933,000 after buying an additional 655,065 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 281.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,579,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,023,000 after buying an additional 2,641,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,498,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,388,000 after purchasing an additional 609,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GO shares. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

Grocery Outlet stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.43. 1,583,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,693. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.88. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $29.98.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

See Also

