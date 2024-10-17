Griid Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:GRDI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Griid Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:GRDI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 391,400 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the September 15th total of 427,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Griid Infrastructure Stock Performance

NASDAQ GRDI traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.87. 25,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,497. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95. Griid Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.66.

Griid Infrastructure (NASDAQ:GRDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.71 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Griid Infrastructure

About Griid Infrastructure

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Griid Infrastructure stock. Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Griid Infrastructure Inc. ( NASDAQ:GRDI Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Private Client Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Griid Infrastructure at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Griid Infrastructure Inc operates as a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company in North America. The company owns and operates a portfolio of energy infrastructure and data centers. It also engages in bitcoin mining operation, which operates specialized computers that generate cryptocurrency. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

