Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,656 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,735 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 6,656 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,596,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,816 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.2% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 31,640,184 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,758,830,000 after purchasing an additional 388,633 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Boeing by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,619,126 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,386,757,000 after purchasing an additional 106,513 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,203,435 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $811,221,000 after buying an additional 518,952 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,432,485 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $624,749,000 after buying an additional 67,474 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA opened at $154.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.63 and its 200 day moving average is $173.00. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $146.02 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $95.07 billion, a PE ratio of -43.62 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

