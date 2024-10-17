Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the September 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 349,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Grid Dynamics Trading Down 0.5 %

GDYN stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $15.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,519. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.86. Grid Dynamics has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 516.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $83.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.06 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 1.05%. Grid Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GDYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Teamsun Technology Co. Beijing sold 913,387 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $11,691,353.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,889,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,781,542.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $38,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 369,282 shares in the company, valued at $4,789,587.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Teamsun Technology Co. Beijing sold 913,387 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $11,691,353.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,889,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,781,542.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 961,387 shares of company stock worth $12,349,914. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grid Dynamics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

Further Reading

