Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.08 and traded as high as $13.82. Greenlight Capital Re shares last traded at $13.79, with a volume of 42,090 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Greenlight Capital Re Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $487.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.09.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $174.86 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Greenlight Capital Re

In related news, Director Ian Isaacs sold 7,159 shares of Greenlight Capital Re stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $98,865.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,249.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenlight Capital Re

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLRE. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 37.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 25.8% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Greenlight Capital Re during the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

