Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Short Interest Down 9.6% in September

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 188,700 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the September 15th total of 208,800 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 724,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Greenland Technologies Stock Up 5.2 %

Greenland Technologies stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.32. 65,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,528. Greenland Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $3.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.17. Greenland Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.95% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $23.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Greenland Technologies will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells components and products for material handling industries worldwide. The company offers transmission products, such as transmission systems and integrated powertrain primarily for electric forklift trucks; electric industrial heavy equipment, including electric wheeled front loader, electric excavator, and electric lithium forklifts; and provides charging solutions.

