GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSE:GFP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$730.00 and last traded at C$720.00, with a volume of 19 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$720.00.

The company has a market cap of C$127.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15.

GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. GreenFirst Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 26.52% and a negative net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of C$94.38 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets.

