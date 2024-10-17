Greencastle Resources (CVE:VGN) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Greencastle Resources Ltd. (CVE:VGN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Greencastle Resources Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 220.64, a current ratio of 17.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$1.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.56.
Greencastle Resources Company Profile
Greencastle Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold, base metal, oil and gas properties, and royalties in Canada. The company operates through Investments in Private and Public Companies; Oil and Gas Interests; and Mining Interests segments. It holds interests in the Jewel Ridge gold property located in Nevada, the United States; the Primate oil and gas property in Saskatchewan; and the Ferrier oil and gas project located in Alberta.
