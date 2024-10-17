Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2024

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMTGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the September 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 392,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $3.25 to $2.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.12. The stock had a trading volume of 175,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,296. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $6.41. The company has a market capitalization of $159.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.66%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.