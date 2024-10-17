Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Short Interest Down 10.6% in September

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the September 15th total of 4,810,000 shares. Approximately 9.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 657,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Granite Construction news, SVP Michael G. Tatusko sold 5,000 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $346,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,894.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 639,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,543,000 after acquiring an additional 49,610 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Granite Construction by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Granite Construction during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 100.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 10,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the first quarter worth $217,000.

Granite Construction Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE GVA traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.85. 662,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,989. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.71 and a 200 day moving average of $66.17. Granite Construction has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $83.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.41. Granite Construction had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Granite Construction will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Granite Construction from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GVA

Granite Construction Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.