Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 891 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,452 shares during the period. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $157,187,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $144,269,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 461.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 702,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,501,000 after acquiring an additional 577,210 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9,654.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 550,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 544,807 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $248.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,396,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,964,793. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $179.11 and a one year high of $249.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.47.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

