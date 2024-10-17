Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 31,596 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 194.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,596 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of USMV traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.70. 1,257,601 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.43 and a 200-day moving average of $85.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

