Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 24,664 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,664 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPTL. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 218.1% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 24,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 16,918 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 246,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 16,861 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 57.1% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,552,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,370,000 after purchasing an additional 564,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 271,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:SPTL traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $27.89. 1,028,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,295,193. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.81. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $29.94.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

