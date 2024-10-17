Good Life Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,522 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $7,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FV. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 106,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 9,796 shares during the period. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,536,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 19,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period.

Shares of FV traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.12. 14,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,166. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.22. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $60.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0199 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

