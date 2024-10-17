Good Life Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT – Free Report) by 102.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,118 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF were worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Financial & Tax Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000.

Get Global X MSCI Argentina ETF alerts:

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA ARGT traded up $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $70.93. The stock had a trading volume of 18,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,390. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.65. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $72.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.20.

About Global X MSCI Argentina ETF

The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Argentina 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks a narrow index of companies with Argentine economic linkages that are selected and weighted by market cap. ARGT was launched on Mar 2, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI Argentina ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.