Good Life Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,246 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IUSG stock traded up $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $134.26. 172,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $90.71 and a one year high of $134.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.11.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.2513 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.