Good Life Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,291,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,974 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Good Life Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $68,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 57,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPYV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.80. 437,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,570,423. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $39.51 and a 12-month high of $53.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.