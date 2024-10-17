Good Life Advisors LLC Buys 32,768 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,768 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHV. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,323.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.38. 2,558,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,785,600. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $110.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.38 and a 200 day moving average of $110.31.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.4755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.