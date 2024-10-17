Good Life Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,198 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 616.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 504.0% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BIV stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.91. 222,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,580. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.85. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

