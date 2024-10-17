Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires 69,954 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 51.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,954 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 282.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,931,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,962,163. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.45. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.97 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.