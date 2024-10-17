Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires 2,910 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 43,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.21.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $172.57. 1,924,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,659,007. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $142.50 and a 12 month high of $177.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.69%.

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 7,007 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $1,202,751.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,172 shares in the company, valued at $46,203,373.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 7,007 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $1,202,751.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,172 shares in the company, valued at $46,203,373.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,043.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 383,194 shares of company stock worth $65,140,718. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

