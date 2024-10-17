GoldMining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

GoldMining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the September 15th total of 2,470,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 623,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

GoldMining Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of GoldMining stock opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $182.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.10. GoldMining has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $1.08.

Institutional Trading of GoldMining

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GoldMining stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in GoldMining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,553,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,972 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 5.16% of GoldMining worth $8,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of GoldMining in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

About GoldMining

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, the United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, Brazil.

Featured Articles

