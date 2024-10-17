Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.31 and last traded at $26.22, with a volume of 1851064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.27.
Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.00.
About Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF
The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in a vault in Perth, Australia. Investors can redeem their shares for gold coins and small bars. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
