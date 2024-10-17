Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $115.52 and last traded at $115.45, with a volume of 5707 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.30.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.