Goldgroup Mining (TSE:GGA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Goldgroup Mining Inc (TSE:GGA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.03. Goldgroup Mining shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 29,333 shares changing hands.
Goldgroup Mining Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.20.
Goldgroup Mining Company Profile
Goldgroup Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold-bearing mineral properties in the Americas. It holds a 100% interests in the Cerro Prieto Mine in the state of Sonora; and the San José de Gracia project located in Sinaloa State, Mexico, as well as a 35% interest with an option to acquire 80% interests in the El Mozo Project in southern Ecuador.
