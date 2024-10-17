GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total transaction of $466,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,297,553.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.48, for a total value of $585,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,632 shares in the company, valued at $27,630,815.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total transaction of $466,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,297,553.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,950,771 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of GoDaddy stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $163.61. The company had a trading volume of 143,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,942. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.12. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.15 and a 52 week high of $167.65.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.12% and a negative return on equity of 709.73%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GDDY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.54.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

