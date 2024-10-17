God Bless America ETF (NYSEARCA:YALL) Shares Bought by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of God Bless America ETF (NYSEARCA:YALL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,491,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,622 shares during the quarter. God Bless America ETF comprises about 15.7% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Curran Financial Partners LLC owned about 72.76% of God Bless America ETF worth $55,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in God Bless America ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of God Bless America ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of God Bless America ETF in the 1st quarter worth $297,000.

Shares of God Bless America ETF stock opened at $37.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.67. God Bless America ETF has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $37.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.03 million, a P/E ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.05.

About God Bless America ETF

The God Bless America ETF (YALL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to US-listed stocks of various market capitalization. The fund screens out companies perceived to emphasize politically left and\u002For liberal political activism and social agendas.

