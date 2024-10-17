Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Shares Sold by HFG Advisors Inc.

HFG Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COPX. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,914,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 92.6% in the first quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,042,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,215,000 after acquiring an additional 501,120 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at $16,814,000. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $13,829,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,629,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COPX traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.21. The company had a trading volume of 217,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,294. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $52.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.03.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

