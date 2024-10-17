Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 7,260 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,260 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF worth $6,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICSH. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the second quarter valued at $253,000. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the third quarter valued at $349,000.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ICSH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.61. The stock had a trading volume of 549,210 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.51. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $50.54.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2233 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

