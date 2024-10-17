Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 2,125 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 12,192.7% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 7,340,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $908,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,281,128 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Blackstone by 7.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,285,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,766,875,000 after buying an additional 2,546,886 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 19,048.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,883,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,423,000 after buying an additional 1,873,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,262,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,442,227,000 after buying an additional 1,290,324 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Blackstone by 213.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,375,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,345,000 after buying an additional 937,084 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Blackstone from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Blackstone from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Blackstone from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Blackstone from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.47.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX traded up $10.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $169.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,818,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,066. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.67. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.59 and a 1 year high of $171.25. The stock has a market cap of $121.38 billion, a PE ratio of 60.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 799,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,610,146.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 799,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,610,146.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

