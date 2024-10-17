Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,441 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $12,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,962,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,383,000 after buying an additional 347,993 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,360,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,972,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 532,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,889,000 after buying an additional 36,544 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 461,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,766,000 after buying an additional 72,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 396,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,890,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RWL traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $74.60 and a 1-year high of $100.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.85.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

