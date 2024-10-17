Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 6,387 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 390,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $20,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $51.57. 4,156,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,565,165. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.46. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

