Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 2,772 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $5,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 757.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $998,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 206.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $8.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $255.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,796,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,259,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.39 and a 200 day moving average of $240.32. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $136.10 and a 52-week high of $283.07.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

