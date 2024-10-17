Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 12,288 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 882,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,288 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned 0.52% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $30,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 15,759,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,616 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,981,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,246 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,963,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,802,000 after acquiring an additional 536,251 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,771,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,814,000 after acquiring an additional 194,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,077,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,783 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGGR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.47. The company had a trading volume of 404,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,566. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.67. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $23.34 and a 52 week high of $35.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

