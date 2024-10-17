Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 59,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.86. 1,872,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,953,209. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $54.95. The company has a market cap of $85.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.70.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

