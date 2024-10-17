Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,244,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,462 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.6% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $151,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westwind Capital bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 76.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.76. 2,053,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,211,968. The company has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $68.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.71.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

