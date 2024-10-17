Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $9.28 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,058 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after buying an additional 10,777 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 416.1% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,818,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,016,000 after buying an additional 1,466,115 shares during the period. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 65,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,644,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 7,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $1,202,751.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,172 shares in the company, valued at $46,203,373.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 383,194 shares of company stock valued at $65,140,718 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.21.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.53. 2,146,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,660,113. The company has a market cap of $407.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.00. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.50 and a fifty-two week high of $177.94.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.69%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

