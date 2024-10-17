Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $10.22 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,837 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $181.91. The company had a trading volume of 836,110 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.88. The company has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

