Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 53,303 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 855.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,303 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR stock remained flat at $89.85 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 596,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,844. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.29. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $90.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

